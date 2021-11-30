Longtime South Carolina hospital CEO dies

Tom Dandridge, former president and CEO of Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., died Nov. 28 in Virginia, according to The Times and Democrat.

Mr. Dandridge, who led the hospital for nearly a quarter century, was 72.

Mr. Dandridge became president and CEO of Regional Medical Center in 1993. He left the organization in 2017, after the hospital's board voted to end its management contract with Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health Resources.

"He saw the change in the landscape in health care no doubt from his very embryonic start to the point where he left the organization," Regional Medical Center Board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said, according to The Times and Democrat. "His work was very much appreciated, and he was beloved by the community."

The newspaper cited various accomplishments during Mr. Dandridge's tenure, including instituting a physician recruitment program; leading in the development of the hospital's Women's Breast Health Center and Bariatric Surgery Center; and executing a clinical affiliation with Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina.

Previously, Mr. Dandridge served as COO and associate hospital director for the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He also was a member of the policy board of the American Hospital Association.