Hospital CEOs are joining the Great Resignation

The number of departing hospital CEOs is on the rise as C-level executives are grappling with challenges tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twelve hospital CEOs exited their roles in January, double the number who stepped down from their positions in the same month a year earlier, according to a report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an executive outplacement and coaching firm.

While some hospital and health system CEOs are retiring, others are stepping down from their posts into C-level roles at other organizations. At least eight hospital and health system CEOs have stepped down from their positions since mid-February.

The increase in CEO departures isn't unique to healthcare. More than 100 CEOs of U.S.-based companies left their posts in January, up from 89 in the same month a year earlier, according to the Challenger, Gray & Christmas report.



The uptick in executive exits shouldn't be surprising given the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, experts told NBC News. CEOs and other executives aren't immune to the pressures that are prompting people to leave their jobs.



"It's many factors — the burnout, the pandemic, the school closures, the need to take stock of life," Julia Pollack, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, told NBC News in January. "It's a whole wide range of shocks."