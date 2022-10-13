Former Tenet CEO Ronald Rittenmeyer dies at 75

Ronald Rittenmeyer, former executive chair and CEO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, died Oct. 11 at age 75, according to his obituary.

Mr. Rittenmeyer resigned as executive chair Oct. 1 due to personal health reasons. He was slated to serve in that role at Tenet until the end of 2023, and his resignation was treated as a termination on account of disability, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mr. Rittenmeyer was named executive chair of Tenet in 2017 and served as the company's CEO from 2017 until he left the role in 2021. J. Robert Kerrey, who first joined Tenet's board in 2001, was named Tenet's chair, effective Oct. 1.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ron Rittenmeyer, a dear friend and colleague," said a statement released Oct. 12 by the company, according to The Dallas Morning News. "Ron's commitment to advancing healthcare will have a lasting impact on Tenet Healthcare and the communities we serve. Our thoughts are with the Rittenmeyer family, and we are respecting their request for privacy."

Saum Sutaria, MD, currently serves as Tenet's CEO.