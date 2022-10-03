Tenet executive chair resigns

Tenet Healthcare Executive Chair Ronald Rittenmeyer resigned Oct. 1 due to personal health reasons, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dallas-based Tenet is treating Mr. Rittenmeyer's resignation as a termination on account of disability pursuant to the terms of his employment contract.

"Your resignation will be treated as a termination on account of your disability for all purposes … and you are entitled to all of the payments and benefits set forth in Section 4(b) of the employment agreement," states an agreement Mr. Rittenmeyer and Tenet executed Oct. 1.

Mr. Rittenmeyer was slated to serve as executive chair of Tenet until the end of 2023. He served as the company's CEO for nearly four years before leaving the role in 2021.

Tenet appointed J. Robert Kerrey, who first joined the company's board in 2001, as its chairman, effective Oct. 1. Mr. Kerrey, a former U.S. senator, most recently served as Tenet's lead director. He is a managing director of investment firm Allen & Co. and executive chair of the Minerva Institute for Research and Scholarship.