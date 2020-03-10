Biden passes out hand sanitizer at rally; Sanders forges ahead amid coronavirus

Democratic presidential campaigns are continuing as planned despite the novel coronavirus outbreak. Rallygoers were given hand sanitizer upon entry to an event for former Vice President Joe Biden, while his opponent in the Democratic presidential primary, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has also vowed to stay the course.

Volunteers for the Biden campaign offered spritzes of hand sanitizer at the door of a rally in Detroit, according to The Hill. The rally took place ahead of Michigan's March 10 primary. The Biden campaign told The Hill it plans to "continue to run an aggressive, national campaign."

For his part, Mr. Sanders indicated in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on March 8 that he also has no intention of slowing down. When asked if he planned to avoid large crowds per the CDC's recommendations for older Americans, Mr. Sanders said, "Well, in the best of all possible worlds, maybe, but right now, we're running as hard as we can."

The CDC recommended that older adults and people with serious chronic conditions should avoid crowds and close contact with other people to avoid contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Mr. Sanders is 78, while Mr. Biden is 77 years old. President Donald Trump is 73 years old.

