Biden forms special 52-person COVID transition team

President-elect Joe Biden has formed a team of 52 transition officials to coordinate the COVID-19 response across a slew of federal agencies, according to Politico.

The special transition team, which met virtually for the first time Nov. 9, includes representatives from nearly every major federal agency, according to documents obtained by Politico and sources familiar with the decision. The team plans to meet frequently by video call, as often as once a day, and has tapped additional health experts at the state level to serve as subject matter experts.

Though the transition team is largely separate from the COVID-19 task force that President-elect Biden unveiled Nov. 9, the task force is expected to eventually be integrated with the transition team.

The COVID-19 transition team comprises three specialties: domestic, national security/foreign policy and tech strategy delivery. Each is led by a handful of officials called the "central team," according to Politico.

On Nov. 11, President-elect Biden named Ron Klain, a pandemic response veteran, as his White House chief of staff, according to The New York Times. Mr. Klain served as the "Ebola czar" under President Barack Obama. He was also President-elect Biden's chief of staff when he was vice president.

