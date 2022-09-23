9 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Sept. 16:

1. Shannon Bradley was named the first chief diversity and inclusion officer at Keck Medicine of the University of California in Los Angeles.

2. Jill Owens was appointed president of the Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System.

3. Elizabeth Louise Streby was named the new chief medical officer at University Hospitals Elyria (Ohio) Medical Center.

4. Karyn Springer, MD, was named assistant dean at Intermountain Population Health Clinical Learning in the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

5. Alesia Coe, DNP, RN, was promoted to vice president of adult inpatient services and associate chief nursing officer at the University of Chicago Medicine.

6. Lydia Watson, MD, was named the next president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

7. Jennifer Griffey was selected as the new CFO at Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital.

8. Airica Steed, EdD, RN, was selected as the new president and CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth.

9. Hailey Paley was named the new COO of Chicago-based MPAC Healthcare.