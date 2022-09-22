MPAC Healthcare names new COO

Chicago-based MPAC Healthcare named Hailey Paley as the new COO, according to a Sept. 22 news release.

Ms. Paley previously served in operational and strategic roles at Sound Physicians in Tacoma, Wash., and has a successful record of managing clinical provider programs in the acute and post-acute sectors.

"Hailey is an important addition to MPAC's executive leadership team as we guide our clinical platform and service offerings towards a larger role impacting post-acute episodic cost containment and greater synergies within alternative payment programs," MPAC Healthcare CEO Tim Martinez said in the release.

MPAC Healthcare operates in five states, with expansions planned in 2023.