U of North Dakota launches older adult care training program

Grand Forks-based University of North Dakota launched a federal funded nursing program to prepare students to care for older adults in acute care and long-term care settings.

The Gero-STARR program will recruit first-semester nursing students enrolled in the university’s bachelor’s degree in nursing program who are from rural North Dakota communities, according to a Feb. 6 university news release. The program will train them in the 4M Age-Friendly Care model — What Matters, Medication, Mentation and Mobility. Students will complete a two-week training course to receive their Age-Friendly Care credential and will receive additional monthly training sessions throughout the year.

There will be eight students in the inaugural cohort, all of whom will commit to work in North Dakota for at least one year after graduation. Students will receive a $1,200 monthly stipend for 12 months and a one-time scholarship up to $10,000 for their participation in the program.

The program is supported by a $3.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.