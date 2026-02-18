Hospice spending, care quality scores by state

By: Elizabeth Gregerson

California and Nevada hospice providers had the lowest care-quality scores despite spending the most per beneficiary to provide care between Jan. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2024, according to CMS data released Feb. 18.

Rhode Island and West Virginia had the highest hospice care quality scores during the data collection period. 

CMS’ Hospice Quality Reporting Program includes data submitted directly by hospice providers, from Medicare hospice claims, and from the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey.

Here are the hospice care quality scores and per-beneficiary spending amounts by state between Jan. 1, 2023, and Dec. 31, 2024, according to CMS:

StateHospice Care Index Overall ScorePer-beneficiary spending
Alabama9.3$16,588
Alaska8.8$13,013
Arizona8.8$19,693
Arkansas9.4$14,880
California8.3$26,927
Colorado9.5$15,010
Connecticut9.6$13,702
Delaware9.5$16,216
District of Columbia8.3$16,270
Florida9.7$15,498
Georgia8.8$17,489
Hawaii9.6$16,248
Idaho9.3$15,675
Illinois9.1$15,181
Indiana9.4$15,110
Iowa9.5$11,469
Kansas9.1$14,806
Kentucky9.2$8,963
Louisiana8.7$16,633
Maine9.5$14,401
Maryland9.7$12,484
Massachusetts9.2$17,496
Michigan9.0$16,300
Minnesota9.2$15,390
Mississippi8.6$17,427
Missouri9.0$14,795
Montana8.9$11,921
Nebraska9.2$11,522
Nevada8.1$21,733
New Hampshire9.7$14,753
New Jersey9.2$16,230
New Mexico9.0$13,829
New York9.2$11,765
North Carolina9.5$14,453
North Dakota9.3$9,600
Ohio9.3$16,297
Oklahoma8.7$15,649
Oregon9.0$14,820
Pennsylvania9.0$14,102
Rhode Island9.8$15,028
South Carolina9.1$16,788
South Dakota9.0$10,390
Tennessee9.6$13,528
Texas8.4$19,852
Utah9.2$16,794
Vermont9.4$13,204
Virginia9.2$14,079
Washington9.0$13,612
West Virginia9.8$12,734
Wisconsin9.4$16,880
Wyoming9.2$10,410

