Patient safety group tailors PX, outcome survey for older adults

Patients for Patient Safety US, which formed in 2005, has designed patient-reported experience and outcome survey questions specific to care for older adults.

The nonprofit organization said Feb. 17 the survey questions “focus on patient safety, diagnostic accuracy and equity concerns most important” to older adults. A PFPS initiative, Project PIVOT (Patients Involved in deVeloping Outcomes Together), convened patients and other stakeholders to codevelop the patient-reported survey questions.

In PFPS-hosted sessions, older adults identified and prioritized survey questions “that capture physical, emotional and financial harm from care or treatment; challenges during discharge and care transitions; inclusion of family members and care partners; diagnostic accuracy; and dignity and respect, including experiences of having their concerns dismissed because of age,” according to a news release.

PFPS said it will provide details on the survey questions in a March 9 webinar.

Becker’s has reached out to PFPS requesting the survey questions and will update this article should more information become available.