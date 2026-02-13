Encompass to build 2nd rehab hospital in Mississippi

By: Mariah Taylor

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health is planning to build a second freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Mississippi.

The 50-bed hospital will be located in Flowood, according to a Feb. 13 system news release. It will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, and offer physical, occupational and speech therapies, as well as 24-hour nursing care. The hospital features private patient rooms, a large therapy gym, a home activities suite, an in-house dialysis suite, a dining room and a pharmacy.

It is expected to open in 2027. Encompass’ first Mississippi rehab hospital is located in Gulfport.

