Cleveland-based MetroHealth named Airica Steed, EdD, RN, its president and CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Dr. Steed currently serves as executive vice president and system chief operating officer of Sinai Chicago Health System, according to a Sept. 22 release from MetroHealth. She also serves as president of Mount Sinai and Sinai Children's Hospital, the system's flagship, also located in Chicago.

Dr. Steed will succeed Akram Boutros, MD, who in November announced his plans to retire.