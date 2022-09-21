UChicago Medicine promotes Dr. Alesia Coe to VP of inpatient services

The University of Chicago Medicine has promoted Alesia Coe, DNP, RN, to serve as vice president of adult inpatient services and associate chief nursing officer.

Dr. Coe joined the health system in 2018 as associate CNO and executive director for adult inpatient hospitals. She will lead nursing staff and programs for adult inpatient units in her new role, according to a Sept. 20 news release.

Dr. Coe was the system associate nurse executive of inpatient services for Cook County (Ill.) Health prior to joining UChicago Medicine. Before that, she spent 15 years in clinical and executive roles across VA systems. Dr. Coe is an adjunct faculty member at Saint Xavier University's School of Nursing in Chicago.