Brattleboro Memorial Hospital names Jennifer Griffey CFO

Brattleboro (Vt.) Memorial Hospital has named Jennifer Griffey as its new CFO, Vermont Biz reported Sept. 14.

Ms. Griffey most recently served as controller for Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Bluffton, S.C. Prior to that, she was CFO of Concord, N.H.-based Riverbend Community Mental Health Center and Calais (Maine) Regional Hospital.

"We are very excited to have Jennifer joining the leadership team at BMH," Christopher Dougherty, president and CEO of Brattleboro Memorial, told the publication. "She brings substantial experience in working through value-based payment models and will make an invaluable contribution to us."

Ms. Griffey officially began her new position Aug. 15.