New York health system names 1st official female president

Jill Owens, MD, was appointed president of the Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System.

Dr. Owens served three months as the healthcare network's interim president. She is the first woman to helm the organization without the "interim" in front of her title of president, according to a Sept. 16 news release.

"Dr. Jill Owens was unanimously selected by the Upper Allegheny Health System board of directors to be our president because she is an inspirational leader, a beloved clinician and a savvy businessperson," Jeff Belt, Upper Allegheny Health System board chairman, said in the release.

Before becoming interim president of the health system, Dr. Owens served as chief medical officer, overseeing clinical operations at the organization. She also was medical director for the organization's physician networks.

Upper Allegheny Health System, which is affiliated with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, operates Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.