Michigan health system taps physician as next CEO

Lydia Watson, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

Dr. Watson, a board-certified OB-GYN, is senior vice president and chief medical officer of MyMichigan Health.

She will take the helm of the organization in December, according to a Sept. 21 news release.

Dr. Watson will succeed Greg Rogers. Mr. Rogers, who previously served as MyMichigan Health executive vice president and COO, was named president and CEO in March after Diane Postler-Slattery, PhD, and her husband, Don, died in a plane crash in northwest Florida.