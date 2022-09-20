University Hospitals facility taps Dr. Elizabeth Louise Streby as chief medical officer

University Hospitals Elyria (Ohio) Medical Center has named emergency physician Elizabeth Louise Streby, MD, its new chief medical center, the Cleveland-based system said Sept. 13.

Dr. Streby joins UH Elyria from Cleveland Clinic's Avon (Ohio) Hospital, where she served as the department chair of emergency medicine and medical director of the ED since 2013. Prior to that, she was the medical director for several large EMS agencies in Pierce County, Wash.

She earned her medical degree at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine in Madison.