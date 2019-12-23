8 more members named to UMMS board after scandal

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan named eight more members to the University of Maryland Medical System board after widespread scandal led to a complete overhaul, according to The Daily Record.

The Baltimore Sun revealed in March that at least one third of the former board profited off of deals with the health system, including former Baltimore Catherine Pugh, who had a $500,000 book deal with Baltimore-based UMMS. Ms. Pugh pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the federal government, and two counts of tax evasion in relation to her book deal with the health system.

The eight new members include:

James "Chip" DiPaula, a former state budget secretary and chief of staff under former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich Jr.

Keary M. Nance, administrative officer with the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.

Edward P. Nevin, managing partner at Deloitte

Brianna D. Bowling, founder of Zekiah Technologies

R. Alan Butler, CEO of Erickson Living

James M. Harkins, former Harford County Executive, state legislator and director of Maryland Environmental Service for three governors

R. Kent Schwab, chair of the Baltimore Washington Medical Center Board

Alexander Williams, Jr., attorney with the law firm Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White, former judge

