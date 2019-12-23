Indiana hospital loses longest-serving board member

The longest-serving member of the board of trustees for Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind., is retiring, according to The Tribune.

John McCoy joined the hospital's board in 1981 and retired in December after nearly 40 years. Under Mr. McCoy's leadership, the hospital grew from 315 to 1,064 employees and has seen annual revenue climb from $7 million to $420 million-plus.

In Schneck Medical's 108-year history, Mr. McCoy is the longest serving trustee, according to The Tribune.

