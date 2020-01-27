3 questions leaders need to ask themselves

People in a leadership role or aspiring to achieve one must ask themselves three questions, all of which they should be able to answer "yes" to, Marcel Schwantes, founder and chief human officer for Leadership From the Core, writes for Inc.

Here's the three questions:



1. Are you approachable?

Approachability is a trait leaders must have, Mr. Schwantes writes. Leaders who answer "no" to this question could find their employees are less willing to share their opinions, while their team members could be more disconnected and may not take ownership of their work.



2. Do you create a psychologically safe environment?

Better performance outcomes and employee engagement come when leaders foster an environment where employees feel like they can speak up. A lack of psychological safety begets fear, which Mr. Schwantes calls "the ultimate demotivator."



3. Do you lead with integrity?

All eyes are on leaders to act professional and ethical. Leaders who lead with integrity will find it easier to develop trust, mend conflicts and listen to their employees.



Read the full article here.



More articles on leadership and management:

4 health systems that dropped the dual-CEO model

American College of Physicians backs 'Medicare for All,' public option

How 3 hospital CEOs put their community's needs first





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.