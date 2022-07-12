Piedmont Athens Regional taps Dr. Geoffrey Marx as chief medical officer

Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center has selected Geoffrey Marx, MD, as its new chief medical officer. Dr. Marx has practiced as a hospitalist at the medical center since 2005. 

He is the former director of Piedmont Athens Regional's hospitalist program and currently serves as medical director of informatics for the Atlanta-based Piedmont health system. 

"I am excited to continue working with Geoffrey in his new role as CMO," said Michael Burnett, CEO of Piedmont Athens Medical Center. "He brings a great deal of experience and clinical leadership to the hospital's executive team and will continue to be a valuable member of the Piedmont Athens medical team." 

Dr. Marx earned his medical degree at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson. 

