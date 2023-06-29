Mississippi hospital CEO turnover on track for highest-ever year

Mississippi's hospital CEO turnover might hit a record high this year, Mississippi Media reported June 28.

The state's turnover rate is approaching 11 percent for the first six months of 2023, Tim Moore, president and CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association, told the radio station in an interview.

The highest turnover rate on record currently stands at 27 percent in 2014. Since then, it has fluctuated between 10 and 23 percent while steadily increasing over the past three years, according to the American College of Healthcare Executives.

In the month of June, CEOs resigned from two of the state's large health systems; Scott Kashman left his roles as market president for St. Dominic Health Services and CEO of St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, and Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, resigned as CEO of Singing River Health System, which has hospitals in Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gulfport.

"If you look at all CEOs at all American companies … if you look at the first five months of '23 compared to '22, it’s up 54 percent," Mr. Moore told the radio station. "Which is considerable. If you look at that, you start wondering, 'What's going on?'"