Michael A. Young takes over as Temple University Health System CEO

Michael A. Young is the new CEO of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System, the university announced Feb. 6.

Mr. Young also will remain president and CEO of Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. He will succeed Stuart McLean, who has been serving as acting health system CEO and will stay with the health system as chief restructuring officer.

As health system CEO, Mr. Young will focus on the organization's stability after a restructuring that began in 2018, according to the health system. During the restructuring, Jeanes Hospital Temple University Hospital have merged g and Temple University's physician practice plan is transitioning to a nonprofit within the health system.

"Michael Young is a highly skilled and experienced administrator who has done an outstanding job at Temple Hospital and deserves the opportunity to lead the entire health system," Temple University President Richard Englert, EdD, said in a news release. "The restructuring has brought financial stability and the opportunity for TUHS to make additional capital investments to improve our facilities and the outcomes for our patients."

Mr. Young has held leadership roles at academic medical centers including Harrisburg, Pa.-based Pinnacle Health System; Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta; Buffalo, N.Y.-based Erie County Medical Center; and Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital & Health System.

He joined Temple University Hospital in 2018 as COO and became CEO of the hospital in 2019.

