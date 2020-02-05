Memorial Hermann's Dr. Angela Shippy takes expanded role as chief medical and quality officer

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System has tapped Angela A. Shippy, MD, to serve in an expanded role as senior vice president and chief medical and quality officer.

The expanded role comes with Dr. Shippy's recent promotion to CMO. She has served as chief quality officer for the last six years.

As chief medical and quality officer, Dr. Shippy will continue oversight of clinical quality, patient safety, infection prevention, registry reporting, clinical quality review, quality data management and high reliability within the 17-hospital organization, Memorial Hermann said. She also will remain the leader of Memorial Hermann's lab and pharmacy departments.

"I am incredibly proud of the high-reliability culture we've built that puts patient safety at the core of everything we do," Dr. Shippy said in a news release. "While we've made tremendous strides to eliminate known healthcare hazards. There is more to be done, and I'm honored to continue work that will ensure value-based care across the continuum for the benefit of our patients and their families."

Dr. Shippy served as HCA's Gulf Coast division CMO before joining Memorial Hermann in February 2014.

