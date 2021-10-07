HCA veteran named chief nursing executive of East Florida division

HCA East Florida has appointed Natalie Ransom division chief nursing executive, an Oct. 7 news reIease shared with Becker's said.

Ms. Ransom has held several leadership roles with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for 24 years. She most recently served as the chief nursing officer for North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville. Under her leadership, the hospital improved its overall patient experience to become the number-one ranked large HCA facility in Florida, according to the news release.

"Natalie is bringing a wealth of expertise to HCA East Florida and will play an integral role in advancing our commitment to safety and healthcare excellence," said Charles Gressle, president of HCA East Florida. "Natalie will partner with our best-in-class nursing colleagues to deliver exceptional patient experiences and move our strategic priorities forward."

HCA East Florida consists of 15 hospital campuses, seven freestanding emergency rooms and 12 ambulatory surgery centers, the news release said.