HCA hospitals make 16 leadership changes

HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months.

Here are 16 executive moves at HCA hospitals since July:

1. Ronnie Thompson was named CFO of Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, part of HCA Midwest Health.

2. Lisa Tzanakis was named COO of Port Charlotte-based HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

3. Christopher Landry was named CFO of HCA's StoneSprings Hospital Center in Dulles, Va., and Dominion Hospital, a freestanding mental healthcare facility in Falls Church, Va.

4. Beth Matish was named CEO of Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va., part of HCA.

5. Holly Weber-Johnson, MSN, was named chief nursing officer at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

6. Mary Tabor, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

7. Matt King was appointed CFO of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach.

8. Francisca Thai was appointed CFO of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee.

9. Matthew Johnston was named COO of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

10. Cheryl Wild, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

11. Angel Monroy, MSN, RN, APRN, was named vice president of nursing operations at HCA Midwest Health in Overland Park, Kan.

12. Hiram Jacob was named COO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

13. Brent Burish was named CEO of HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg.

14. Michelle Farris, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee.

15. Marko Serrano Jr. was named assistant CFO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

16. Samir Akach, MD, was named assistant chief medical officer of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.







