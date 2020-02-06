Douwe Bergsma named chief marketing officer of Piedmont Healthcare

Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare has named Douwe Bergsma chief marketing officer.

Mr. Bergsma brings more than 27 years of business experience to the role.

He most recently served as chief marketing officer of Atlanta-based Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, which manufactures and markets tissue, pulp and other products. Previously, he worked with Procter & Gamble as marketing director of Pringles North America. The Pringles brand has since been sold to the Kellogg Co.

"With his high-level experience, [Mr.] Douwe will continue to lead us to greater connections, creativity and success in an area in which Piedmont has been a national leader," Piedmont Healthcare CEO Kevin Brown said in a news release. "Our industry is incredibly complex and competitive, and Douwe will help us to help our patients navigate those challenges. We are excited to have him as part of the Piedmont family."

Mr. Douwe is also an Association of National Advertisers board member.

