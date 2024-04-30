A busy month for revenue cycle vice president moves

April saw a number of health systems name revenue cycle leaders.

Here are five health system revenue cycle vice president hires Becker's reported in the month:

1. Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System named Michelle Lewis vice president of revenue cycle.

2. Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network named Vanessa Mackay network vice president of revenue cycle.

3. Cleveland Clinic named Tracy Peffley vice president of revenue cycle management.

4.Arlington-based Texas Health Resources named Doug Booth vice president of revenue cycle - hospital billing.

5. St. Louis-based Ascension named Patti Consolver vice president of front end revenue cycle.