A busy month for revenue cycle vice president moves

Andrew Cass -

April saw a number of health systems name revenue cycle leaders. 

Here are five health system revenue cycle vice president hires Becker's reported in the month: 

1. Boise, Idaho-based St. Luke's Health System named Michelle Lewis vice president of revenue cycle.

2. Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network named Vanessa Mackay network vice president of revenue cycle. 

3. Cleveland Clinic named Tracy Peffley vice president of revenue cycle management. 

4.Arlington-based Texas Health Resources named Doug Booth vice president of revenue cycle - hospital billing. 

5. St. Louis-based Ascension named Patti Consolver vice president of front end revenue cycle.

