9 hospital, health system COO moves

Nine hospital and health system COO moves have been reported on by Becker's since April 12.

1. Bryan Cross, PharmD, was named COO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

2. Amrit Dhillon was named COO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.

3. David Flicek was named COO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health.

4. Laura Forese, MD, executive vice president and COO of New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian, is retiring in June 2023.

5. Erika Griggs is the new COO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo.

6. Min Lee was named COO of Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Medical Center.

7. Suzanne Pugh was named COO of Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala.

8. Robyn Strosaker, MD, was named president and COO of University Hospital's Lake West, TriPoint and Beachwood Medical Centers in Lakewood, Ohio.

9. Pamela Sutton-Wallace was named COO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.