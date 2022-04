Amrit Dhillon was named COO of HCA Florida Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Ms. Dhillon began her new role April 1, according to a news release.

Previously, she was vice president of operations and co-ethics and compliance officer at HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton. Ms. Dhillon also served as assistant administrator at Blake Hospital.

Northside and Blake hospitals are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.