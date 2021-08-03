8 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

The following hospital and health system executive resignations have been reported since June 22:

1. Melissa Campos, CFO of El Paso (Texas) Children's Hospital, resigned.

2. K.C. DeBoer is resigning as CEO of Watertown, S.D.-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System.

3. Chad Melton resigned as CEO of Warrenton, Va.-based Fauquier Health.

4. Dr. Tim Putnam, president and CEO of Batesville, Ind.-based Margaret Mary Health, will resign Aug. 31 after helming the organization since 2009.

5. Veronica Schmidt is resigning as CEO of Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow, Neb.

6. Will Wagnon resigned as CEO of St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

7. Jennifer White, CFO of a state agency that runs the embattled Cranston, R.I.-based Eleanor Slater Hospital, resigned after being placed on administrative leave.

8. Jeff Zewe, BSN, RN, president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System, resigned.