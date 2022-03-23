8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since March 15:

1. Greg Rogers was named president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.

2. Tom Scott will become president and CEO of Freehold, N.J.-based CentraState Healthcare System on April 9.

3. Tim Parry will become president and CEO of Hillsboro, Ohio-based Highland District Hospital on April 15.

4. Aurelio M. Fernandez III is retiring as president and CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.



5. Chris Klay was named president and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill., effective May 1.

6. Carol Wolfenbarger left her role as CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C.

7. Michael Tillman is retiring as president and CEO of United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, W.Va.

8. Mary K.E. Maples was named interim president and CEO of Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital.