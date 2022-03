Chris Klay was named president and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Ill., effective May 1.

Mr. Klay will take over for Brandon Fish, who has been serving as interim president and CEO, according to a March 17 news release.

Mr. Klay is president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese, Ill. Before that, he held positions at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis., and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wis.