New Jersey hospital taps interim CEO with predecessor set to leave for VA role

Newark, N.J.-based University Hospital named Mary K.E. Maples interim president and CEO, according to a March 21 news release.

Ms. Maples will take the helm from Shereef Elnahal, MD, whom President Joe Biden tapped to serve as undersecretary for health for the Veterans Health Administration at the Veterans Affairs Department.

Ms. Maples has served as University Hospital's chief legal officer since 2018.

"As the hospital searches for its next permanent president and CEO, the board of directors wanted to ensure stability for the organization as it continues to build on the operational and quality of care successes in recent years. We are thankful that Mary will stay on at University Hospital and will work closely with the board in establishing a state-of-the-art, fiscally responsible, world-class acute care institution," Tanya Freeman, chair of the University Hospital board of directors, said in the release.

Before taking on her current role, Ms. Maples was deputy chief counsel and director of authorities for New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, according to the release. She also was senior counsel for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and worked 11 years in the CIA.