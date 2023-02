7 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Here are seven hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 19:

1. Nannette Berensen, PharmD, was named COO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

2. Thomas Rhodes was named COO of New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's River Region.

3. David Byrd, group COO of The Hospitals of Providence, and COO and CFO of the El Paso, Texas-based system's Transmountain and Sierra campuses, was promoted to CEO of theTransmountain campus.

4. Josh Bright, PharmD, was promoted to COO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.

5. Dr. Nat'e Guyton, MSN, RN, was named COO of California Hospital Medical Center in Los Angeles.

6. Sean Ahern was named COO of Newburyport, Mass.-based Anna Jaques Hospital.

7. Joe Camillus was named COO of Boston Medical Center.