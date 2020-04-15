7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

1. The boards of Chadron (Neb.) Community Hospital and Health Services and Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services tapped Nathan Hough as CEO.

2. Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga., named David Kent CEO.

3. Jeff Lyle will retire as CEO of Marlin, Texas-based Falls Community Hospital and Clinics on April 30.

4. Page Vaughan retired as CEO of MUSC Health's Lancaster and Chester hospitals in South Carolina.

5. Dan Wakeman will retire May 31 as president and CEO of Maumee, Ohio-based St. Luke's Hospital.

6. Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare named Brian White president and CEO.

7. Kenneth Wicker was named CEO of St. Petersburg (Fla.) General Hospital.

