6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Jan. 4.

1. Carlos Bohorquez was named CFO of El Camino Health in Mountain View, Calif.

2. Gary Conner resigned as executive vice president and CFO of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.

3. Greg Hoffman was named CFO of Providence, a 51-hospital health system based in Renton, Wash.

4. Jeff Jones is leaving his position as CFO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

5. Elmer Polite was named CFO of LifePoint Health's eastern division of hospitals.

6. Zach Riggins was named CFO of Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Fla.

More articles on executive moves:

Steward Health Care names new regional COO

Intermountain Healthcare general counsel to retire

COO named for Northwell's science arm

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.