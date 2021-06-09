6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after June 3:

1. Mandy Goble is retiring as president and CEO of Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

2. Michael Tarnoff, MD, was named president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center and Tufts Children's Hospital in Boston.

3. Spencer Thomas was chosen as the next CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville (Va.).

4. Monica Vargas-Mahar was named market CEO of Tucson, Ariz.-based Carondelet Health Network.

5. Pam Whelton has been named interim CEO of Medford, Mass.-based MelroseWakefield Healthcare.

6. Terry Wooten was chosen as the next CEO of Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Calif.