6 CFO exits in February

Six hospital or health system CFOs left their roles or shared plans to leave in the month of February:

1. Dennis Laraway is departing as CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health to become CFO of Cleveland Clinic, effective March 13.

2. Mariposa, Calif.-based John C. Fremont Hospital is looking for a CFO after Mark Foote resigned after five days on the job.

3. Derek Pierce, acting CFO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, resigned after the hospital's board accepted a termination notice from its management company.

4. John Mordach is leaving the role of CFO at Duke University Health System in Durham, N.C., to become CFO at Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, effective March 20.

5. Eric Strucko, PhD, will leave his role as CFO of Keck Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles to become CFO at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine, effective April 1.

6. Daniel Cancelmi, executive vice president and CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, will retire at the end of 2023.