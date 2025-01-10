5 recent hospital, health system president exits

Becker's has recently reported on the following hospital and health system president departures, including retirements and other leadership transitions.

Note: This page was created Jan. 10.

Dec. 27-Jan. 10:

1. Mary Prybylo, MSN, RN, will retire May 1 as president of Bangor, Maine-based St. Joseph Healthcare.

2. Joy Bischoff, MSN, president of OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, was named vice president of enterprise shared services at Columbus-based OhioHealth. Chris Clinton, regional market president, will support the Van Wert Hospital leadership team until a new president is named.

3. Ryan Nagy, MD, president of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health's metro region and interim president of Indianapolis-based Riley Children's Health, shared plans to exit his role to become president and system COO at Boston Children's Hospital.

4. Marty Boryszak stepped down as president of Mercy Hospital of Buffalo and senior vice president of acute care at Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

5. Dana Anderson, MSN, RN, exited her role as president of Mosaic Long Term Acute Care Hospital in St. Joseph, Mo., to become COO of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville (Mo.).