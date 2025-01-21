Envision grows executive team

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare has added two leaders to its executive team.

Carrier Damon joined the national medical group as CIO this month, while Sean Gill was named senior vice president of health plan relations in December.

Ms. Damon has more than two decades of leadership experience, most recently serving as global chief digital officer at KPMG. Prior to this role, she was the CIO of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

Mr. Gill joined Envision from Essence Healthcare, where he served as a market president, overseeing the organization's Medicare Advantage expansion in Chicago. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gill spent more than a decade in various leadership roles at UnitedHealthcare.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Carrie and Sean to the team," Jason Owen, Envision's president and CEO, said in a Jan. 21 news release. "Their extensive expertise and leadership will propel Envision as we continue in this next phase with purpose and focus, building on our commitment to being a reliable and trusted partner in the delivery of high-quality care."

The new hires are part of Envision's ongoing efforts to rebuild its C-suite after emerging from bankruptcy in November 2023. In September 2024, the system appointed three new executives: Darik Reynecke as chief integration officer; Michelle Dean as chief people officer; and Emily Ford as chief strategy officer. In late October 2024, Envision announced that its CFO, Henry Howe, and CIO, Megan Barney, would leave the organization in January.