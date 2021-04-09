5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since March 15.

1. Anosh Ahmed, MD, COO and CFO of Loretto Hospital in Chicago, resigned amid reports of improper COVID-19 vaccinations by the 122-bed safety-net facility.

2. Thomas Arnold was named CFO of Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.

3. Jennifer Bertrand was named CFO of Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care.

4. Gregg Garrison was named CFO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

5. Bob Lonis is retiring as CFO of Fayetteville, Tenn.-based Lincoln Health System.

More articles on executive moves:

Novant Health names chief payer performance officer

Kaiser Permanente names chief information technology officer

South Carolina health system names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.