4 recent exec departures from NewYork-Presbyterian

The following executive departures from NewYork-Presbyterian Healthcare System have been reported since Aug. 31:

Craig Albanese, MD, group senior vice president and CMO at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, will join Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System as executive vice president and COO.

Ophelia Byers, DNP, RN, left her role as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer for NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., to join New Jersey-based Atlantic Health System.

Alan Lee, who has held multiple senior leadership roles at NewYork-Presbyterian since 2009, was appointed COO of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.

William Lee resigned from his role as senior vice president and chief investment officer for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital.