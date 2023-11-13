4 hospital revenue cycle executive moves

Here are four health systems that have announced revenue cycle executive hires since Nov. 1, as reported by Becker's.

1. San Diego-based Scripps Health named Joanna Caballero corporate vice president of revenue cycle.

2. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health named Dianna Pelay assistant vice president of revenue cycle for the system's Broomfield, Colo.-based Peaks Region.

3. Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler Health System named Marti Strand vice president of revenue cycle operations.

4. Providence, R.I.-based CharterCare Health Partners named Jeff Bechen Sr. vice president of revenue cycle operations.