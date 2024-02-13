4 health systems zeroing in on leadership teams

Several health systems have announced changes to leadership reporting structures and administration teams this year.

The changes come an evolving healthcare landscape, leading some organizations to cut jobs and/or implement other operational or C-suite adjustments.

The following changes were announced this year and are summarized below, with links to more comprehensive coverage of the changes.

Note: This list was created Feb. 13. It is not exhaustive.

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is realigning reporting structures and hierarchies among its senior executives. More specifically, the for-profit hospital operator is adjusting the reporting paths for its CEO, CFO, COO, CIO and other executive roles. Read more about the changes here.

2. Oakdale, Calif.-based Oak Valley Hospital District is scaling back services and laying off workers to improve its finances. The hospital said in a Feb. 2 statement shared with Becker's that it will close its five-bed intensive care unit, discontinue its family support network department and lay off 28 employees, including those in senior management and supervisor positions.

3. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health laid off an undisclosed number of workers in administrative and leadership positions, citing "financial headwinds affecting healthcare providers nationwide." No additional information was provided about the layoffs, including the number of affected employees.

4. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare eliminated campus-level CEOs. Last fall, the health system created two hospital divisions: one for regional hospitals, one for university hospitals. Each division is helmed by a single regional president, reporting directly to Emory CEO Joon Lee, MD. Each hospital's COO is now at the helm, communicating up a chain of command to their regional president and Dr. Lee.





