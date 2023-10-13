4 exec exits in 1 day

Becker's reported four executive exits from the helms of hospitals and health systems between Oct. 11-12:

1. Jeremy Tinnerello, MSN, RN, resigned as president of Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, La. He accepted a new role as president of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System's Jackson, Miss., market.

2. Hal Paz, MD, left his role as CEO of Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine and executive vice president for health sciences at Stony Brook University. The system named William Wertheim, MD, interim executive vice president of Stony Brook Medicine, but did not provide a reason for Dr. Paz's exit.

3. Clay Holderman departed West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health after more than two years as CEO. The news came on the same day the system publicly called off a planned merger with Albuquerque, N.M.-based Presbyterian Health Services. Scott Kizer, UnityPoint's former chief legal officer, was promoted to the helm.

4. Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare System, has chosen not to renew his contract for 2024 after a discussion with board members. He was the first physician to lead the health system, taking the reins in December 2020.