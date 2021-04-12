3 health systems appointing inaugural diversity, equity leaders

The following health systems have made appointments to newly created diversity and equity leadership roles this year:

1. Nwando Anyaoku, MD, was chosen as the inaugural chief health equity officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.

2. Nathaniel Bishop was chosen as the first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic.

3. Roderick King, MD, was chosen to serve as the first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.

4. Mardia Shands was chosen as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.

More articles on executive moves:

Aspirus Health hires chief administrative officer for Michigan hospital, clinics

Central Maine Healthcare CEO to retire

Cleveland Clinic names Dr. Brian Bolwell to new physician leadership role

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.