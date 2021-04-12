3 health systems appointing inaugural diversity, equity leaders
The following health systems have made appointments to newly created diversity and equity leadership roles this year:
1. Nwando Anyaoku, MD, was chosen as the inaugural chief health equity officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.
2. Nathaniel Bishop was chosen as the first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic.
3. Roderick King, MD, was chosen to serve as the first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System.
4. Mardia Shands was chosen as the inaugural chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of Seattle-based Swedish Health Services.
