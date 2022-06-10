25 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since June 3:

1. Benjamin Schwartz, MD, was selected as president of BHSH Beaumont Health, which is overseen by BHSH System, the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

2. Faraaz Yousuf is the new executive vice president and COO of York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

3. Carrie Willetts was named executive vice president of healthcare integration and business development for Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine and president and CEO of WVU Medicine Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital.

4. Judy Frum was appointed CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

5. Modesto Gato was named CFO of Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.).

6. Liz Popwell was named chief strategy and transformation officer of Stony Brook (N.Y.) Medicine.

7. Mike Poore was named CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

8. Michael La Coste was named CEO of Gonzales (Texas) Healthcare Systems.

9. Jeanna Bamburg was named CEO of The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.

10. Daniel Bjerknes was named the CEO and regional president of Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D.

11. Mark Wright was named CFO of Warsaw, N.Y.-based Wyoming County Community Health System.

12. Dr. Chyke Doubeni was selected to serve as chief health equity officer of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

13. Ruth Kechnie, BSN, was named vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer of McLaren Flint (Mich.).

14. Kevin Casey, MD, stepped down as president of Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital and will return to his clinical gastroenterology practice at Rochester Regional Health.

15. Hilda Dalfonso was named CFO of Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center.

16. Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, effective June 6.

17. Ed Smith is retiring as president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa.

18. Bradley Bertke was named president of Mercy Health-West Hospital.

19. Craig Schmidt was named COO of the Bon Secours Hampton Roads (Va.) market.

20. Summer Owen was named CFO of North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health.

21. David Beirne was named senior vice president for business development and finance for UPMC International, a promotion from his prior role as managing director for UPMC in Ireland.

22. Riccardo Manca was named CEO of UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital in Rome.

23. Vi-Anne Antrum, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

24. Lindy White is leaving Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health to accept a national role with Brentwood, Tenn.-based hospital operator LifePoint Health.



25. Louis Panza Jr. is retiring as president of Penn Highlands Mon Valley in Monongahela, Pa.