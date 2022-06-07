Bon Secours names market COO

Craig Schmidt was named COO of the Bon Secours Hampton Roads (Va.) market.

Mr. Schmidt most recently was vice president and COO of The Jewish Hospital-Mercy Health in Cincinnati, part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, according to a news release. Before that, he held leadership positions including regional director of rehabilitation services and the director of ancillary services, as well as director of operations for Mercy Health-Fairfield (Ohio) Hospital, also part of Bon Secours Mercy Health.

He began his new role June 6.

Bon Secours Mercy Health formed in 2018 through Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours Health System's merger with Cincinnati-based Mercy Health. The Bon Secours Hampton Roads market includes three hospitals.